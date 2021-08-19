$0.14 EPS Expected for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the first quarter worth approximately $42,953,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth $65,387,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth $1,179,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 161,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,195. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -34.21%.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate.

