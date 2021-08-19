$0.14 EPS Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.10. Under Armour reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

UAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 162,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530,292. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

