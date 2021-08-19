$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Retail Properties of America also posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE RPAI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 51,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,115. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 135.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 169.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 37,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 23,856 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 162,069 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 91,814.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 68,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 68,861 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 681.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 488,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 23.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 580,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 109,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.