-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEEM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of BEEM traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 288,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,538. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.21 million and a P/E ratio of -32.53.

In other Beam Global news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,030.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $702,925 over the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEEM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 14.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the second quarter worth about $129,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.