$0.25 EPS Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.24. Kornit Digital reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

KRNT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $35,832,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 22.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

KRNT opened at $127.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.53. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.78 and a beta of 1.84. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $134.86.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

