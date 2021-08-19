$0.36 EPS Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of International Money Express stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,188. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,403 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 29.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,382,000 after purchasing an additional 648,370 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 8.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in International Money Express by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

