$0.42 EPS Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to report $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

NYSE HASI opened at $56.85 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.48%.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,733 shares of company stock worth $4,277,761 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,448,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

