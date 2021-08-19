-$0.42 EPS Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.51). Rite Aid posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 268%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE:RAD traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,398. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a market cap of $858.26 million, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rite Aid by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the second quarter worth $36,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

