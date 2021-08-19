$0.45 EPS Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Douglas Emmett posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%.

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,871,000 after buying an additional 290,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after buying an additional 2,371,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,584,000 after buying an additional 256,744 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,129,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,681,000 after buying an additional 146,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 26.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after buying an additional 1,444,524 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEI opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 117.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.