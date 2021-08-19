$0.45 EPS Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Douglas Emmett posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Douglas Emmett.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%.

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,871,000 after buying an additional 290,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after buying an additional 2,371,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,584,000 after buying an additional 256,744 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,129,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,681,000 after buying an additional 146,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 26.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after buying an additional 1,444,524 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEI opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 117.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.