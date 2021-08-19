$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.42. Performance Food Group reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 158.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Performance Food Group.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $607,152,000 after purchasing an additional 353,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $612,073,000 after purchasing an additional 880,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after purchasing an additional 502,399 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $173,248,000 after purchasing an additional 599,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $169,519,000 after buying an additional 776,072 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $44.80 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

