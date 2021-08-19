$0.56 EPS Expected for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.63. Teekay LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGP. B. Riley raised their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 119,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGP traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.88. 286,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,718. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

