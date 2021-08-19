-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.46). Cinemark posted earnings of ($1.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS.

CNK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,415,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,778,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,292,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cinemark by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after buying an additional 1,048,212 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.39. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.