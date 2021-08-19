$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. TriMas reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,218. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.91. TriMas has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas by 195.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,814,000 after buying an additional 1,720,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,442,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TriMas by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,428,000 after purchasing an additional 388,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 1,798.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 270,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of TriMas by 77.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

