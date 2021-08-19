-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce ($0.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.43). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings of ($1.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

SPR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,738. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

