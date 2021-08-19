$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.50. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%.

AY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.79 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.