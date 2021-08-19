$1.18 EPS Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.19. Amdocs posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 37.6% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Amdocs by 2.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 143,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.24. 4,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.