1,081 Shares in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QTS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of QTS opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.56.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

