$125.03 Million in Sales Expected for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will announce sales of $125.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.50 million and the highest is $127.00 million. GP Strategies reported sales of $115.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $500.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.83 million to $505.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $534.50 million, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $546.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 2.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GP Strategies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 75.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 75.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 102,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $359.26 million, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92. GP Strategies has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $20.87.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

