13,752 Shares in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,914,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,901,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after buying an additional 1,016,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 535,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 534,424 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.77 million, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 3.39. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.96.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

