$15.87 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce $15.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.01 million and the lowest is $15.60 million. The Bank of Princeton reported sales of $14.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $63.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.90 million to $64.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $60.93 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPRN. B. Riley upped their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,892. The company has a market cap of $202.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.