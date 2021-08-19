$18.80 Million in Sales Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce sales of $18.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.64 million to $20.56 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $15.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $61.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.82 million to $63.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $96.32 million, with estimates ranging from $80.35 million to $112.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,403 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 609,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 325,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 249,774 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at $2,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OGI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.35. 149,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,426,430. The stock has a market cap of $702.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.09. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.74.

