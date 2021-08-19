$2.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will announce $2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $2.02. ePlus reported earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUS shares. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $73,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,197 shares of company stock worth $831,372 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 123,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth $2,694,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $103.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.31. ePlus has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

