$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will post $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the lowest is $2.16 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $8.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $9.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Dana by 104,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,576 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Dana by 756.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 97,775 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 0.7% in the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 520,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 85.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,711,000 after buying an additional 113,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. 697,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

