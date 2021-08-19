$2.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will report sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.01 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $11.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.64 billion to $12.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.78 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $78,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

