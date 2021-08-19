20 Shares in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Bought by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 25.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,353,000 after acquiring an additional 60,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total value of $1,099,242.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total value of $2,445,996.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,998 shares of company stock worth $7,929,817. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CABO stock opened at $1,995.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,912.43.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 51.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

