$21.96 Million in Sales Expected for Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to report $21.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.18 million. Howard Bancorp reported sales of $20.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full-year sales of $87.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.03 million to $88.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $86.53 million, with estimates ranging from $84.69 million to $88.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens cut Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 16.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBMD stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 979 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,125. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $362.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Howard Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

