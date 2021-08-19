$212.25 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will post $212.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $216.70 million and the lowest is $207.80 million. Investors Bancorp reported sales of $201.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year sales of $832.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $843.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $880.85 million, with estimates ranging from $863.90 million to $897.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 86.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $537,438,000 after buying an additional 16,968,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,270,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,906,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,549 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. 2,569,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,922. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

