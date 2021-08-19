21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.75.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. The business had revenue of $211.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 310.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 82,497 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 50.1% during the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,474,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,849,000 after buying an additional 492,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 43,546 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 247,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

