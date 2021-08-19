$220.34 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post $220.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $209.71 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $125.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $857.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $818.07 million to $881.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,297 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,572. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $197.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $209.73. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

