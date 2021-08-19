$24.85 Million in Sales Expected for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to report $24.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Level One Bancorp posted sales of $25.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year sales of $100.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $100.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $94.00 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $96.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 25.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.99. 11,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,878. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $206.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.98. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 8.76%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

