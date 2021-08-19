2,614 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 671.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 93.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,782,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,430,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $13,315,414.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at $147,427,993.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,466,321 shares of company stock valued at $174,265,132. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

