35,124 Shares in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 85.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 193,864 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 707,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 113,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 157.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 48,248 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 62.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 61,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BIT stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.