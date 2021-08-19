38,817 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 38,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 494.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

U traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $116.55. The company had a trading volume of 79,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,557. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.60. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.47.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. Unity Software’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

In related news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $11,172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total transaction of $685,543.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,738 shares in the company, valued at $13,353,883.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,063,368 shares of company stock worth $106,785,125.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

