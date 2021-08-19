39,776 Shares in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 39,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.73.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.39% and a negative net margin of 104.43%. Research analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a medical device company, develops products for the eye care markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx Clinical Reset, a gentle and soothing facial spray; and NeutroPhase and PhaseOne for the wound care market.

