$402.04 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to post sales of $402.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $392.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $412.90 million. FirstCash reported sales of $359.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCFS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.45. The company had a trading volume of 85,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,762. FirstCash has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.63. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

