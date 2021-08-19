48,638 Shares in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,638 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RealNetworks by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 44,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RealNetworks by 20.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 26,847 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in RealNetworks in the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in RealNetworks by 18.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in RealNetworks by 100.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

Shares of RealNetworks stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.08. RealNetworks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on RealNetworks in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK).

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.