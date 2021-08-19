$49.63 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to announce sales of $49.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.02 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $45.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $192.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.20 million to $196.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $208.28 million, with estimates ranging from $195.90 million to $217.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Preferred Bank stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.49. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 265,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after buying an additional 84,595 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $3,026,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

