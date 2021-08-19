4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.28. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.41 million and a PE ratio of -3.13.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 57,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,044.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 133,518 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,184,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

