$50.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to announce sales of $50.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings. Cutera reported sales of $39.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $218.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $218.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $238.35 million, with estimates ranging from $236.90 million to $239.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUTR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 629.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUTR stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.92. 182,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,808. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $859.78 million, a PE ratio of 133.11 and a beta of 1.65. Cutera has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

