$586.01 Million in Sales Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will post $586.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $575.03 million to $596.98 million. Clear Channel Outdoor reported sales of $447.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03).

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,274,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 106,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.28. 1,615,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,334,544. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.63. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.56.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.