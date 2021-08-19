732 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 732 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after acquiring an additional 118,012 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in DexCom by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,912 shares of company stock worth $32,307,505. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $509.54 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $527.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 97.06, a PEG ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $454.69.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

