$8.39 Million in Sales Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to post sales of $8.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.22 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $22.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.33 million to $49.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $41.41 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on NTLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $8.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.07. The company had a trading volume of 884,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,614. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.30 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.12.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $2,637,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 803,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,017,045 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

