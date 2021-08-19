$883.62 Million in Sales Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will announce $883.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $897.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $876.10 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $823.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REYN. UBS Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $289,430.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 23.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $34.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

