9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Short Interest Update

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 9,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $19,347,749.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 987.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,672 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 900.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMTR. began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.28.

Shares of NMTR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,016. The company has a market capitalization of $267.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

