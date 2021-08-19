9,000 Shares in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Bought by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $2,938,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $22.65 on Thursday. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.