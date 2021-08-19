908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.20

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 355170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MASS. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.35. The company has a market cap of $850.76 million and a P/E ratio of -24.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 908 Devices news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,177,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,814 shares of company stock worth $3,918,246. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,500 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 259,441 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 309,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 216,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 171,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

