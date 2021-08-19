Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €18.90 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.90 ($22.24) price objective on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARL. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Aareal Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.88 ($25.74).

Shares of ETR:ARL opened at €20.34 ($23.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.03. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 1 year high of €25.64 ($30.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is €20.34.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

