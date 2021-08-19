Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 292,818 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 292,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $8,222,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 359,673 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $9,635,639.67.

On Friday, August 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,385,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 130,198 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,244,454.80.

On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $13,853,301.80.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,792,826.88.

On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $805,156.21.

On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,803.78.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,517,659.95.

On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,193.70.

On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $906,323.04.

CRCT traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $26.63. 1,415,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,273. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cricut has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $9,517,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,184,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $16,822,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $2,969,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $7,916,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.