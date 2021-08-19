Abrdn (LON:ABDN) PT Raised to GBX 265 at Royal Bank of Canada

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ABDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 314 ($4.10).

Shares of LON ABDN opened at GBX 274.90 ($3.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16. Abrdn has a one year low of GBX 266.70 ($3.48) and a one year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £8,148 ($10,645.41).

About Abrdn

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

