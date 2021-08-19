Accent Group Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:AX1)

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.36.

In related news, insider Joshua Lowcock purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.71 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,575.00 ($28,982.14).

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. Its brands include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, PIVOT, Stylerunner and Podium Sports.

